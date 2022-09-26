IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Holdings Lifted by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,962 shares during the period. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC owned 0.16% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Frontier Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 39,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 33,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QAI stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.89. 60 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,021. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.44. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 1-year low of $27.93 and a 1-year high of $32.37.

