ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

NASDAQ IMGN opened at $4.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 0.90. ImmunoGen has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $7.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day moving average is $4.81.

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.18 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 67.02% and a negative net margin of 179.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ImmunoGen will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ImmunoGen by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

