Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Bender Robert & Associates

Bender Robert & Associates cut its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,440 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Illumina accounts for approximately 3.5% of Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Illumina were worth $9,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 75.0% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth $30,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter valued at $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina Price Performance

Illumina stock traded down $6.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $184.07. 46,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,392. The company has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,074.82 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.86. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $436.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ILMN. UBS Group reduced their target price on Illumina from $350.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Illumina in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Illumina to $327.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Illumina from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Illumina from $350.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

