HyperDAO Hits 24 Hour Volume of $13,578.00 (HDAO)

HyperDAO (HDAO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Over the last week, HyperDAO has traded down 20.5% against the dollar. HyperDAO has a market cap of $14.14 million and approximately $13,578.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperDAO coin can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005244 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,984.95 or 1.09992456 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005275 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006568 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00058968 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010483 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005712 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00064778 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005241 BTC.

HyperDAO Profile

HyperDAO (CRYPTO:HDAO) is a coin. Its launch date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,400,000,000 coins. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao. The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com.

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “HDAO (HKD.com DAO) is a decentralised blockchain digital asset developed based on Ethereum, Tron and Matic Network, with a total of 10 billion supply. HDAO is the only token utilised in the entire HKD.com ecosystem. HKD.com is also dedicated to empowering HDAO as its platform token with various use cases implemented in the HKD.com exchange platform. HKD.com DAO is made up of a community of HDAO holders, the Vision of HKD.com DAO is to foster a fair and open financial infrastructure via the token economy. the HDAO reward system encourages more users to join the community, HKD.com DAO aims to incubate more quality projects with intentions to propel the growth of Hong Kong digital asset space. Telegram | Youtube | Instagram | Facebook “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars.

