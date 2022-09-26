Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Buys $17,240.00 in Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $17,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,158,944.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

HSON traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.00. 11,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,052. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.53. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.46 and a 1-year high of $44.00.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hudson Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Hudson Global during the second quarter worth $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Hudson Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Hudson Global by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hudson Global by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Global by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 60.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

