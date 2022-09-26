Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Buys $17,240.00 in Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $17,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,158,944.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Hudson Global Price Performance
HSON traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.00. 11,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,052. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.53. Hudson Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.46 and a 1-year high of $44.00.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hudson Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Hudson Global
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
Featured Stories
