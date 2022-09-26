Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Sells 493 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC owned about 0.22% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FVC. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 11,765 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 746,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,253,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 6,737 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 116,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after buying an additional 13,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FVC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.19. 42 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,109. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $33.05 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.51.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.119 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.