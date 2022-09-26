Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Sells 2,157 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 253,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,328,000 after acquiring an additional 14,999 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,432,000. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,087,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

XSLV traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.18. 1,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,779. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $52.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.17.

