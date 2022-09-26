Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 6,702 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,223,000 after buying an additional 14,573 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after buying an additional 25,691 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 16,152 shares during the period.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.94. The company had a trading volume of 16,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,411. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $97.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.97.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

