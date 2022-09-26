Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Invests $547,000 in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,544 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter valued at $201,000. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EGLE traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.96. The company had a trading volume of 6,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,327. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.97. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.21 and a 1 year high of $78.75. The stock has a market cap of $574.47 million, a P/E ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.38.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This is a boost from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EGLE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bulk Shipping has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

