Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Has $453,000 Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Clarity Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 108.2% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 14,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.46 on Monday, hitting $107.08. The company had a trading volume of 66,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,217,030. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $106.99 and a 1 year high of $131.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.80 and a 200-day moving average of $117.39.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

