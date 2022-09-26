Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,829 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,591,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $911,966,000 after purchasing an additional 20,575 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 662,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,149,000 after purchasing an additional 99,878 shares during the period. 90.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. OTR Global cut shares of Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $415.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Generac Trading Up 2.2 %

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.81, for a total transaction of $1,069,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 615,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,701,614.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GNRC traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $180.37. The stock had a trading volume of 54,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.11 and a 52-week high of $524.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $235.92 and its 200 day moving average is $247.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.33.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. Generac’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.



