Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.61. 10,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,493. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.59. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $40.17 and a 12-month high of $53.90.

