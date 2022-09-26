Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Boosts Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 1.7% of Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $632,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 80.0% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $67.91. 52,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,185,372. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.27.

