Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Insider Colin D. Keogh Purchases 1,835 Shares

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Rating) insider Colin D. Keogh acquired 1,835 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 899 ($10.86) per share, for a total transaction of £16,496.65 ($19,933.12).

Hiscox Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of HSX traded down GBX 28.20 ($0.34) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 883 ($10.67). The company had a trading volume of 607,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,738. Hiscox Ltd has a 1-year low of GBX 769.40 ($9.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,002 ($12.11). The stock has a market cap of £3.06 billion and a PE ratio of 2,070.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 901.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 926.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18.

Hiscox Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Hiscox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Hiscox

Several research analysts have commented on HSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Hiscox to GBX 950 ($11.48) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 880 ($10.63) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,144 ($13.82) to GBX 1,150 ($13.90) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,075 ($12.99) to GBX 1,045 ($12.63) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,019.14 ($12.31).

(Get Rating)

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

Read More

