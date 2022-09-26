Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Insider Colin D. Keogh Purchases 1,835 Shares

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Rating) insider Colin D. Keogh acquired 1,835 shares of Hiscox stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 899 ($10.86) per share, for a total transaction of £16,496.65 ($19,933.12).
Hiscox Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of HSX traded down GBX 28.20 ($0.34) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 883 ($10.67). The company had a trading volume of 607,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,738. Hiscox Ltd has a 1-year low of GBX 769.40 ($9.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,002 ($12.11). The stock has a market cap of £3.06 billion and a PE ratio of 2,070.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 901.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 926.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18.
Hiscox Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Hiscox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.34%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Hiscox
Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.
Read More
- Three Consumer Stocks That Could Outperform In Q4
- Comcast is an Asset Bonanza Priced Cheap
- Will Synthetic Biology Firm Amyris Post Net Income In 2024?
- Can Caterpillar Claw Higher in a Falling Market?
- Is Dave & Buster’s Immune to High Inflation and Lower Spending?
Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.