Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.86

Shares of Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.86 and last traded at $2.89, with a volume of 864138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.
Henderson Land Development Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.
Henderson Land Development Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd.
Henderson Land Development Company Profile
Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.
