Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.42

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.42 and last traded at $3.43, with a volume of 349237 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Hecla Mining from $5.25 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Hecla Mining from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average of $4.90.

Hecla Mining last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $195.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.0063 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently -15.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 3.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,376,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,958 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,369,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,497,000 after acquiring an additional 601,946 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 23.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,925,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,748,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033,244 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,195,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,817,000 after acquiring an additional 441,742 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,221,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,155,000 after acquiring an additional 497,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

