Head-To-Head Survey: Verano (VRNOF) versus The Competition

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Verano to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Verano and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Verano $740,000.00 -$14.68 million -12.45 Verano Competitors $1.63 billion $92.76 million 0.96

Verano’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Verano. Verano is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verano 0 1 5 0 2.83 Verano Competitors 40 127 424 23 2.70

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Verano and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Verano currently has a consensus price target of $26.25, indicating a potential upside of 427.11%. As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 93.54%. Given Verano’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Verano is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.0% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of Verano shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Verano and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verano -12.61% -6.84% -4.06% Verano Competitors -180.98% -13.81% -9.50%

Verano Company Profile

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. The company offers artisanal cannabis products under the Encore, Avexia, MUV, and Verano brands for medical and adult-use markets. As of May 10, 2022, it operated 96 retail dispensaries, and 13 cultivation and processing facilities. The company is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

