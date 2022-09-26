Head-To-Head Contrast: Jutal Offshore Oil Services (OTCMKTS:JUTOY) & Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Jutal Offshore Oil Services (OTCMKTS:JUTOY – Get Rating) and Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.1% of Weatherford International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Weatherford International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jutal Offshore Oil Services and Weatherford International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jutal Offshore Oil Services $617.15 million 0.27 $1.71 million N/A N/A Weatherford International $3.65 billion 0.56 -$450.00 million ($4.72) -6.11

Analyst Ratings

Jutal Offshore Oil Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Weatherford International.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Jutal Offshore Oil Services and Weatherford International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jutal Offshore Oil Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Weatherford International 0 0 5 0 3.00

Weatherford International has a consensus price target of $46.80, suggesting a potential upside of 62.22%. Given Weatherford International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Weatherford International is more favorable than Jutal Offshore Oil Services.

Risk & Volatility

Jutal Offshore Oil Services has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weatherford International has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Jutal Offshore Oil Services and Weatherford International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jutal Offshore Oil Services N/A N/A N/A Weatherford International -8.44% -26.60% -2.83%

Summary

Weatherford International beats Jutal Offshore Oil Services on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jutal Offshore Oil Services

Jutal Offshore Oil Services Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the fabrication of facilities and provision of integrated services for oil and gas industries, new energy, and refining and chemical industries. The company engages in the construction of large-scale module, offshore engineering, and new energy equipment; project processing design, material procurement, structural prefabrication, machining, painting, assembly, mechanical equipment installation, pre-commissioning and loading, and transportation; painting, electrical installation and commissioning, hull closure and offshore platform construction, transformation, maintenance, and other integrated services; hazardous waste collection, storage, utilization and disposal services for petrochina; energy equipment construction services; and other business services. It operates in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Switzerland, Norway, Singapore, Japan, France, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. Jutal Offshore Oil Services Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services. The company also provides safety, downhole reservoir monitoring, flow control, and multistage fracturing systems, as well as sand-control technologies, and production and isolation packers; liner hangers to suspend a casing string in high-temperature and high-pressure wells; cementing products, including plugs, float and stage equipment, and torque-and-drag reduction technology for zonal isolation; and pre-job planning and installation services. In addition, it offers directional drilling services, and logging and measurement services while drilling; services related to rotary-steerable systems, high-temperature and high-pressure sensors, drilling reamers, and circulation subs; rotating control devices and advanced automated control systems, as well as closed-loop drilling, air drilling, managed-pressure drilling, and underbalanced drilling services; open hole and cased-hole logging services; and intervention and remediation services. Further, the company provides tubular handling, management, and connection services; and re-entry, fishing, wellbore cleaning, and well abandonment services, as well as patented bottom hole, tubularhandling equipment, pressure-control equipment, and drill pipe and collars. The company was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Houston, Texas.

