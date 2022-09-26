Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Trims Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 163,792 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,744,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,660,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,758,090,000 after purchasing an additional 399,872 shares in the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

YUM stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,433,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,952. The stock has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.78. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.37 and a 1-year high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, September 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,366.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Argus downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.93.

About Yum! Brands

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

