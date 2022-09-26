Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Purchases 3,334 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark accounts for 2.2% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% during the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $118.78. 1,841,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,782,927. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $117.32 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.15.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

