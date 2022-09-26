Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SMH. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 64.3% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 90.0% during the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

SMH traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $190.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,989,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,207,594. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $189.47 and a 12-month high of $318.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $223.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.68.

