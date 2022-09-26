Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Has $5.22 Million Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,482 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises 3.4% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $5,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter worth about $251,000. Affiance Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 378,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,546,000 after buying an additional 5,086 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2,048.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after buying an additional 81,804 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 59.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 15,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter valued at $4,212,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JAAA traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.29. The company had a trading volume of 192,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,878. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $51.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.26 and its 200 day moving average is $49.51.

