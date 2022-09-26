Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Grows Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 1.7% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadence Bank NA grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 385 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% in the first quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $656.56.

NYSE:TMO traded down $6.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $514.31. 973,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,198. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $497.83 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $567.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $558.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.39%.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $7,422,804.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

