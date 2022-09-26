GYEN (GYEN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $351,382.00

GYEN (GYEN) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Over the last seven days, GYEN has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One GYEN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. GYEN has a market cap of $24.38 million and $351,382.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

GYEN was first traded on December 11th, 2019. GYEN’s total supply is 3,513,194,680 coins. GYEN’s official website is stablecoin.z.com/gyen. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

