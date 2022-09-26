Guardian Investment Management Invests $2.27 Million in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Guardian Investment Management bought a new position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,000. Norfolk Southern comprises 2.0% of Guardian Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,712 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,090 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $29,798,000 after buying an additional 7,965 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 415,761 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $123,776,000 after buying an additional 63,630 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NSC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded down $2.89 on Monday, hitting $214.76. 1,520,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,329,189. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $212.68 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $246.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.77.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 39.49%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.