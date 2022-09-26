GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Bought by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,873 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. GSK comprises approximately 1.3% of Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in GSK were worth $5,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GSK by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 29,611 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of GSK by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GSK by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of GSK by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of GSK by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 20,207 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 16.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on GSK from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,700.00.

GSK traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,754,173. The stock has a market cap of $58.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. GSK plc has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $46.97.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 12.91%. Research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.66%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

