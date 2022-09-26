Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 26,554 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,554 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises 0.8% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $13,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. S.C. Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded down $0.58 on Monday, reaching $67.21. 377,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,827. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $66.81 and a one year high of $85.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.60 and a 200 day moving average of $73.36.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.