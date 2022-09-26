Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 43,497 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,497 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 633,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,317,000 after purchasing an additional 13,004 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,768,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,447,000 after acquiring an additional 288,614 shares during the period. Finally, Lpwm LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 38,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 6,517 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.00. The stock had a trading volume of 21,315,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,609,627. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.92 and a one year high of $52.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.50.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.