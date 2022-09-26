Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $4.15 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 197.1% in the 2nd quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $4.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $219.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,746,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,846. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.32 and its 200 day moving average is $247.54. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.00 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

