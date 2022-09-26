Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 132,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,744 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $5,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 337.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on GXO Logistics from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.24.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

GXO stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,144,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,948. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.19. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $105.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 12.25%. On average, research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,167,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $249,848,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,300,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,888,893.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Profile

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Featured Articles

