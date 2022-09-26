Good Life Advisors LLC Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 313,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,040,000. Good Life Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSCQ. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCQ traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.60. 1,682,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,409. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.34 and its 200 day moving average is $19.48. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $21.50.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.