Good Life Advisors LLC Raises Stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,945 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Price Performance

BBN stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.46. 398,301 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,274. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.51. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $16.37 and a 12 month high of $26.46.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.123 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.