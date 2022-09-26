Good Life Advisors LLC Purchases 5,414 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,097 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in AT&T by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 41,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,593,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,296,184. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.94. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.58 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $111.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.41.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

