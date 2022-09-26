Good Life Advisors LLC Has $2.46 Million Holdings in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD)

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 245.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF alerts:

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

DJD stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.23. 44,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,495. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $38.06 and a 12 month high of $48.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.95.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.