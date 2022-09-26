Good Life Advisors LLC Has $14.29 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 510.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 387,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324,369 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Good Life Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $14,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 974.6% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 775.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $34.96. 3,729,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,545,514. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.80 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.18.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

