Good Life Advisors LLC Buys 338 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $4,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

BATS VLUE traded down $2.21 on Monday, hitting $82.79. 1,207,881 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.02 and a 200-day moving average of $97.23.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.