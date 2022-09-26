Good Life Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Brio Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,296,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $437,000.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of GTO stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.92. The stock had a trading volume of 114,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,731. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.46. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.89 and a 12 month high of $57.06.

