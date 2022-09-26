Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Trading Down 4.9%

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.47 and last traded at $3.47. Approximately 62,732 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,089,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $4.95 to $5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays cut shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.90.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOL. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 28,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 14,817 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

