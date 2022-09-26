Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.68

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.68 and last traded at $11.71, with a volume of 15737 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.93.

Separately, Cowen boosted their price objective on Gogo to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gogo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.40.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average of $17.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 74.01%. The business had revenue of $97.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gogo Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Gogo by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Gogo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Gogo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in Gogo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Gogo in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

