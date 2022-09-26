Glencore (LON:GLEN) Given a GBX 690 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) received a GBX 690 ($8.34) price target from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 51.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GLEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 560 ($6.77) target price on Glencore in a report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 625 ($7.55) target price on Glencore in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 740 ($8.94) target price on Glencore in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group set a GBX 540 ($6.52) target price on Glencore in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 720 ($8.70) target price on Glencore in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 595.38 ($7.19).

Shares of LON GLEN traded down GBX 6.21 ($0.08) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 455.34 ($5.50). 47,386,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,946,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 470.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 480.23. The firm has a market cap of £59.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 437.82. Glencore has a twelve month low of GBX 330.35 ($3.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 548.30 ($6.63).

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

