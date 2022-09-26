GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Research Coverage Started at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GitLab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.46.

GitLab Trading Down 5.8 %

NASDAQ GTLB opened at $47.90 on Thursday. GitLab has a 12 month low of $30.74 and a 12 month high of $137.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. GitLab had a negative net margin of 51.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.44 million. The business’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that GitLab will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other GitLab news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 43,573 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $2,507,190.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,803.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other GitLab news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 43,573 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $2,507,190.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,803.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $1,192,617.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,694,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,196 shares of company stock valued at $11,762,380 over the last three months.

Institutional Trading of GitLab

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLB. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the second quarter valued at $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 500.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 48.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the first quarter valued at $47,000. 42.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Read More

