Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Has $5.23 Million Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the period. Constellation Brands comprises 2.5% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $24,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock worth $393,239,506. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STZ shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.73.

Shares of STZ traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $232.99. 59,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,672. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.59 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.17 and a 200-day moving average of $241.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.