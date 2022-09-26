Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Buys 280 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,694,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,044,975,000 after acquiring an additional 117,177 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $160.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,953,286. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.45. The company has a market capitalization of $146.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.33%.

TXN has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. DZ Bank cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

