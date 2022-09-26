Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Buys 136 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WC Walker & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 21.0% in the second quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 571.4% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 372.8% during the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 10,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,922 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $25,696,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.43.

Shares of DRI traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $121.05. The company had a trading volume of 56,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,348. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.46. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.96 and a 1-year high of $160.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.13%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $1,170.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

