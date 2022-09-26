Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Acquires 355 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $674,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,228,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.19.

C traded down $1.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.03. 1,421,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,721,471. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.66. The stock has a market cap of $83.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.30 and a fifty-two week high of $73.72.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

