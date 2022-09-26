General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target Raised to $77.00 at Credit Suisse Group

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GIS. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.83.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of GIS opened at $79.17 on Thursday. General Mills has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $81.24. The company has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.00.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Mills will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 45.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $837,226.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,317 shares of company stock valued at $7,429,156 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of General Mills

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,612,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 26,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,096,000. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.