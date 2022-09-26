Furucombo Price Hits $0.0172 on Top Exchanges (COMBO)

Furucombo (COMBO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. In the last week, Furucombo has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. One Furucombo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges. Furucombo has a market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $125,830.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Furucombo

Furucombo launched on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Furucombo is furucombo.app. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out.”

