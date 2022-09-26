Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $21.15

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.15 and last traded at $21.31, with a volume of 179251 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.53.

Fujitsu Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.20.

Get Fujitsu alerts:

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter. Fujitsu had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 4.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fujitsu Limited will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The company offers multi cloud and hybrid IT services; assessment and consultative services; SAP landscape transformation services; new workplace; datacentre products comprising integrated systems, storage solutions, servers, network switches, and infrastructure management; workplace products including personal computers, workstations, thin clients, displays, and peripheral devices; consumption based IT services; installation and implementation services; and hardware, software, and infrastructure support services, as well as electronic devices, air conditioning products, and network solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fujitsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujitsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.