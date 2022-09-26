FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Shares Sold by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital lowered its stake in shares of FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,420 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,400 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital owned about 0.19% of FS Bancorp worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 24,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FS Bancorp news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $304,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,070.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FS Bancorp news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $304,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,070.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph P. Zavaglia sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total value of $163,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,280 shares in the company, valued at $228,300.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FS Bancorp Trading Down 1.2 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James cut FS Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSBW traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.80. 352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,645. The firm has a market cap of $214.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.05. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $36.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.10%.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

