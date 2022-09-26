Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Stock Position Cut by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Rating) by 94.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544,214 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC owned 0.11% of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLJP. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 233,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after purchasing an additional 24,853 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 44,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 435,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,791,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLJP traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.81. 4,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,279. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $22.05 and a 52 week high of $31.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.70.

